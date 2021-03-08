Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 28th total of 77,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

CLMT opened at $4.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $340.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.73.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.