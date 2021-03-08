BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.15 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in BIOLASE by 1,103.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 607,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 105,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

