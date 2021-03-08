Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $295.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.16.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW opened at $239.73 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $208.55 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.