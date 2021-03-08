UBS Group Trims Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price to $32.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRPL. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL opened at $31.18 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.