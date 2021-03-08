Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.39. Albany International has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $89.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Albany International by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 110,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

