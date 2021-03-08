Independent Research Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €85.34 ($100.40) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €88.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.