Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBY. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.48.

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

