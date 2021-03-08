Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Orica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Orica has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

