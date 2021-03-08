Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LRCDF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LRCDF opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.57.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

