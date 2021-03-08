GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,572.31 ($20.54).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,233 ($16.11) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.85. The stock has a market cap of £62.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders have acquired a total of 37,247 shares of company stock worth $51,241,862 in the last quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.