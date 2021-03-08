The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Weir Group to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,803 ($23.56) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,963.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,684.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34.

In other news, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,956 ($25.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($6,388.82).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

