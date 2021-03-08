FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post sales of $51.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $132.26 million. FibroGen posted sales of $24.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $383.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $457.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $365.31 million, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $552.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

