Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.79.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

XLRN stock opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.34 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.