Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.40. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar bought 69,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

