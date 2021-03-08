CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP opened at $114.65 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $126.41.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

