Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

