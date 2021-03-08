Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $28.80 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
