Creative Realities (CREX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CREX opened at $2.50 on Monday. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.