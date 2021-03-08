Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,666 shares of company stock worth $4,862,858. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 516,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

