Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Magnite and GAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67 GAN 0 0 4 0 3.00

Magnite currently has a consensus target price of $39.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.45%. GAN has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.35%. Given GAN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GAN is more favorable than Magnite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and GAN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 28.89 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -105.68 GAN $29.97 million 30.72 $1.79 million N/A N/A

GAN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64% GAN -24.35% 0.61% 0.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GAN beats Magnite on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offer a range of professional and managed services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Irvine, California.

