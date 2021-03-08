American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ABMC stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.26.
American Bio Medica Company Profile
