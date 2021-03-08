American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Update

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the January 28th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABMC stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. American Bio Medica has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.26.

American Bio Medica Company Profile

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

