Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $90.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

