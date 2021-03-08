Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.43.

DRNA opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $193,140.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock valued at $24,730,801. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81,449 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

