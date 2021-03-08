Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMQ. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000.

BSMQ opened at $25.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

