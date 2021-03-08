Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSCC. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $800,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 96.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 46,864 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

