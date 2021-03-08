Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $196.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $180.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.98. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

