Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $80.55 on Friday. Exor has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61.

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

