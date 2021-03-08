Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $80.55 on Friday. Exor has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61.
About Exor
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.