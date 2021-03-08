Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo reported sales of $787.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $171.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $223,801,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

