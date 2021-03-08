Contrasting Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Boston Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 12 0 2.71 Boston Properties 1 7 6 0 2.36

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $15.46, suggesting a potential downside of 2.79%. Boston Properties has a consensus target price of $99.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of AGNC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -17.91% 16.29% 1.62% Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $693.00 million 12.34 $688.00 million $2.16 7.36 Boston Properties $2.96 billion 5.38 $521.53 million $7.01 14.59

AGNC Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Properties. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Properties beats AGNC Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment.

