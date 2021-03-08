Critical Contrast: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 4.10 $279.14 million $3.48 12.05 TowneBank $673.41 million 3.29 $138.78 million $1.93 15.80

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TowneBank. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 29.49% 9.67% 1.21% TowneBank 18.05% 7.74% 1.00%

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.49%. TowneBank has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.17%. Given TowneBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats TowneBank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 38 branches in California; 10 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, travel, and vehicle insurance services; medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates 42 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, Virginia.

