Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.15 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apartment Investment and Management Company, also known as Aimco, completed the spin-off of part of its business, creating two companies — Apartment Income REIT Corp. or AIR and Aimco in December 2020. Aimco retained its business of developing and redeveloping apartment communities. Given the low mortgage rates that has been driving demand for residential assets, the company is likely to see decent demand for its developed properties. However, the trend in its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate an upbeat outlook. Also, amid the pandemic-led woes, fundamentals remain challenging at the company’s coastal and urban markets, hindering rental rate and occupancy. Further, government regulation, relating to rent setting and rent collections, has exacerbated recovery of unpaid rent.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AIV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $579.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

