Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.58.

NYSE:DAR opened at $73.53 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

