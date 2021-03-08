Robert W. Baird Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $384.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.69.

COO opened at $388.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $401.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.78.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,329,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,229,000 after buying an additional 753,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $175,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,036,000 after purchasing an additional 225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

