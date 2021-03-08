Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $47,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lantheus by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.