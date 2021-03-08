AXA SA (EPA:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXA SA (EPA:CS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.41 ($27.55).

CS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CS opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.13. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

