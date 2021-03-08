Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,822,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 879,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 888.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 773,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 695,508 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 330,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter.

NAD opened at $14.85 on Monday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

