Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITPOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

