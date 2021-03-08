Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

