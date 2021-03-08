Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 44.6% in February

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

