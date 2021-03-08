Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Analysts expect that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 140,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,976 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

