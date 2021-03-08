Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Disco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

DSCSY opened at $61.44 on Thursday. Disco has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

