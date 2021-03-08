J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $171.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $151.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $155.63 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

