Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.42.
NYSE WPM opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
