Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.42.

NYSE WPM opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

