Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

HSTO stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

