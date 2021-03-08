Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Dexus stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.
About Dexus
