Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Dexus stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77.

Get Dexus alerts:

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.