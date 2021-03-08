Evonik Industries’ (EVKIF) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVKIF. HSBC lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EVKIF opened at $34.78 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

