TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRXC. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Monday, November 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of TransEnterix by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 281,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

