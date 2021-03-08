Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $567.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $54.42.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,126 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 273.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Vapotherm by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.