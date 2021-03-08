Analyzing Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance International Group and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group 1.69% -2.79% -0.22% Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Endurance International Group and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bandwidth 1 0 8 0 2.78

Endurance International Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 31.51%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $181.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.88%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Endurance International Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endurance International Group and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group $1.11 billion 1.21 -$12.35 million ($0.24) -39.54 Bandwidth $232.59 million 13.45 $2.49 million ($0.43) -290.93

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endurance International Group. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.1% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Endurance International Group has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Endurance International Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; products that enables subscribers to sell their products and services online, including secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, inventory management, online marketplace listing solutions, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; and search engine optimization and marketing solutions. In addition, it offers solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites and email marketing campaigns rendered on mobile devices; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; business productivity tools that include professional email, word processing and presentation software, online storage, shared calendars, and video meetings; control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites; and professional services, including Website design, marketing, social media management, and Website migration services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

