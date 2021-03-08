TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Critical Analysis

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$52.63 million ($1.54) -22.93 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 42.41 -$22.67 million ($7.47) -1.10

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Replimune Group and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.60%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Replimune Group has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -30.23% -24.66% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -273.66% -84.56%

Summary

Replimune Group beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The company's clinical stage products also include DE-122, which is in randomized Phase IIa study for the treatment of wet AMD; TRC102, which is a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors, Phase I/II to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, and Phase I trial to treat lung cancer; TRC253, a small molecule, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309; Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. for the development of TRC253; Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development of carotuximab products for ophthalmology indications; Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Health Research Inc.; Case Western Reserve University; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

