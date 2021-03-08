GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

